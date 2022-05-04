Liberia: UN Resident Coordinator Visits ANC Political Leader

UN Resident Coordinator, Niels Scott on Tuesday, May 3, paid a courtesy visit to the Political Leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Mr. Alexander B. Cummings at his Congo Town office in Monrovia.

Mr. Cummings welcomed the UN Resident Coordinator and Assistant to his office and later briefed them on the ANC visions and mission for change including action plan on dealing with critical areas of good governance, economic recovery and age-old challenges that have deprived the vast majority of a better life.

The ANC Political Leader provided a roadmap for national transformation including human development, job creation, investing and strengthening institutions including health and education and the urgent need to combat corruption in both the public and private sector.

Mr. Cummings said to tackle corruption civil servants including nurses, teachers and police officers will have to earn "living wages," as well as apply the full force of the law on individuals found guilty of corruption.

The imperative need to make Liberia self-reliant, shifting from the age-old dependency syndrome, create more income streams, including getting more value from the country's natural resources, while respecting previous agreements and taking precautions with new concession agreements, Mr. Cummings said.

The ANC Political Leader observed that by all measurable facts, Liberia is poorly performing as compared to other countries in the West African subregion that are making great strides and progress in the face of the worst challenges.

Responding to questions on his impressions, about the prevailing conditions and situations in Liberia, the UN Resident Coordinator spoke of the need to revitalize integrity institutions, address gender issues, women's representations and involvement in government and decision making process, as well as make Liberia economically sustainable.

The need for electoral reforms to make the outcome of elections more credible, so as to avert violence over perceived fraudulent results, were other issues of concern discussed by the ANC Political Leader and stalwarts including the National Chairman Daniel Naatehn, Vice Chairlady Ms. Victoria Koiquah and Vice National Chairman, Josiah Kennedy who also attended the meeting.

The ANC Political Leader later thanked the UN Resident Coordinator and Assistant for the visit and exchanged of ideas and views on issues of national concerns and importance to Liberia.