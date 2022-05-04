Liberia: Gongloe Predicts Aftermath of 2023 If Weah Wins

Presidential hopeful Cllr. Tiawan Gongloe has predicted the aftermath of the 2023 Presidential election here, saying that re-electing President George Weah would be a complete suicide for the country.

Cllr. Gongloe, widely known as a poor man lawyer here, indicated that ensuring that President Weah does not win the second term would end the suffering of the Liberian people.

His prediction of the aftermath of the 2023 elections comes as the opposition bloc remains at loggerhead, with the promising Collaboration of Political Parties (CPP) now dragging constituent members to court to be prosecuted by the incumbent government.

It remains to be seen as things stand as to whether the position parties here can rally hold together to wrestle power from President Weah in 2023.

However, Cllr. Gongloe thinks that Mr. Weah has failed on promises made during the 2017 elections and that "massive corruption" under his administration should be a recipe to vote him out of office.

Speaking in an interview with reporters in his office here on Monday, May 2, 2022, the former president of the Liberia National Bar Association noted that President Weah is not leading by example, owing to the questionable wealth he is amassing since he became President.

He said the people of Liberia are beset by enormous hardship because the Weah government has deserted them, adding the government has prioritized enriching its officials, while the citizens languished in abject poverty.

He pointed out that the national football team, the Lone Star would not be playing on its own soil due to sanctions imposed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex under President Weah.

Cllr. Gongloe said for decades the 36,000-seated Capacity Stadium in Paynesville outside Monrovia has been home ground for the boys in Red, White and Blue, where they knock boots with opposite teams during international matches.

He further noted that almost five years into President Weah's leadership, poor and young voters who gave him landslide victory have seen their economic woes worsen, with critics laying blame on government incompetence and failure to tackle corruption.

The presidential hopeful continued that Mr. Weah, as President, is not leading by example, noting "Government is a dignified place for service, not for stealing and not forgetting opportunity for you. That's why we are going to bring to state power."

He said President Weah and his government have turned the country's economy into a fishing net and now, only government officials are rich people and the poor keeps getting poorer.

In recent days, Cllr. Gongloe has been seen carrying along with a homemade broom at public gatherings, as a symbol of his intention to sweep away corruption, if he is elected President in 2023.