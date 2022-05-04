Kenya: All White Affair. Karen Ladies Open Stylishly Fashionable Dinner Party

Golf is in the midst of an important moment worldwide. It is said that the fastest growing segment of the game right now is women. According to Gold digest, millions of women played golf in 2020--to the extent that nearly 25% of golfers in 2020 were women.

Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU) together with Karen Country Club recently hosted the first ever Karen Ladies Open Golf Tournament on the 23rd of April 2022 at the superbly maintained golf course at Karen Country Club. Not even the extreme cold weather in the morning of the tournament could dampen the spirit of the over 200 female golfers drawn from literally every club in the country, teeing off for this historical inaugural event. The event, sponsored by Educational Path International Consultants (EPIC), saw Naomi Wafula emerge the winner, producing a round of five over par 77 despite dropping a number of shots, to claim the gross title in the EPIC.

The prize giving dinner in the evening was a fun filled, all white with a touch of golf dress affair. The ladies, dressed to the nines, celebrated, and danced the night away. Karen Country Club's Lady Captain, the ever dashing, gorgeous, and eloquent Martha Vincent in her remarks, said the campaign to have a Ladies Open tournament, started when Rose Mambo was then the Lady captain. "We are most grateful that the union gave us the go ahead to host a Ladies Open event just like other clubs in the country."

This inaugural golf tournament is a great positive sign of progress, and indeed at a professional level, in encouraging more and more women to take up golfing. Early this year, during the during the prize giving ceremony at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta encouraged more women to take up professional golfing saying the sport presents opportunities for excellence just like athletics and other disciplines.

Karen Country Club, which is one of the leading clubs in the country, has hosted major events over the years such as the Magical Kenya Open, Karen Masters, and Karen Challenge for the men and the Nancy Millar Trophy for the ladies and now the Karen Ladies Open.