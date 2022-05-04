Kenya: "He Broke Some Rules" - Aussems Reveals Why He Benched Makwatta for KCB Tie

Nairobi — On-form John Mark Makwatta was a surprise omission in AFC Leopards head coach Patrick Aussems' starting XI in their weekend 2-1 win over KCB at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani.

Since playing his first match of the season against Kenya Police, Makwatta has been a consistent starter for Ingwe, but was dropped to the bench against the bankers, though he came on a few minutes to the break to score the second goal and what would be a winner for the side.

And now, Aussems has disclosed that Makwatta was benched for 'breaking some rules'.

"You know, in a group you have some rules to respect and if you don't respect the rules then you have to be punished by the coach. Makwatta sat on the bench and I told him during the week why. But, that is between us. What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. But he came in and made a good performance to score and that is the most important," the tactician stated.

The forward has been part of a prolific front three that includes Victor Omune and Cliff Nyakeya who have been a core for Ingwe in the last few matches and the tactician hopes they can step up even more towards the final six games of the season.

Looking back to the slim win over KCB last weekend, Aussems said he was happy with the three points, but somewhat disappointed in the performance in the second half.

"In football, leading 2-0 at halftime is the most dangerous result because when you come back to have to kill the game by scoring a third but it can turn if the opponent scores one. We had the opportunities to score and unfortunately we did not take our chances. Levis (Opiyo) saved us with the penalty and personally I didn't like the final 20 minutes. We were defending too deep in our box but it is good we showed a good fighting spirit to keep the three points," stated the coach.

Leopards now hope the win can propel them to a win over Gor Mahia when the two sides meet in the Mashemeji Derby this weekend.