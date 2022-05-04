Rwanda: Rayon Sports Needs Over Rwf 180 Million for Transfers Next Season

Rwanda's football giants Rayon Sports have proposed a budget in excess of Rwf 185 million in the upcoming transfer market in a major squad rebuild ahead of the 2022/2023 season.

With their hopes for the league title now over, the Blues have the Peace Cup triumph in their sight for them to stand a chance to represent the country at club continental competitions, precisely the CAF Confederation Cup.

Club members, through an extraordinary general assembly held over the weekend, agreed to mobilize funds to bring in new faces who can make the difference in the team so as to build a strong squad ready to fight for every title in the country and on the continent next season.

Over Rwf 45 million was raised during the General Assembly and a recruitment fund was established as channels through which club supporters can commit and send their contributions.

The club wants the funds ready before the transfer window opens in July for them to sort their transfers as early as possible to avoid delays in the market which most of the times see them lose on key transfer targets to rival clubs while coach Jorge Paixao also wants new players to join the club early for them to prepare for the new season together.

"This is intended to finish transfer of the players we want on time. Everybody at the General Assembly supported the idea to mobilize the funds early and are ready contribute to build a squad of competent players," said club spokesperson Jean Paul Nkurunziza.

According to Nkurunziza, the club wants to strengthen its squad in all departments by signing a goalkeeper, two defenders, three midfielders and four players in the attacking department.

The club will also renew contracts for one of its goalkeepers, three defenders, a midfielder and two attackers.

With the league title incontestably out of reach, as they trail leaders APR by 13 points with six match rounds to go, Rayon have shifted their focus on the Peace Cup for a chance to feature in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

The Blues progressed to the semi-finals on Tuesday with a 3-0 aggregate win after completing a double over Bugesera; a 1-0 win in the first leg and 2-0 in Tuesday's return leg at Nyamata Stadium.

Rayon have not won the Peace Cup, the second biggest title in domestic football, since 2016.