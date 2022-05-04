Africa: AU Military Base in Somalia Comes Under Al-Shabaab Attack

3 May 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

JOWHAR (SMN) - Al-Shabaab militants on Tuesday morning launched an attack on a Burundian military base under ATMIS in El Baraf area of the Middle Shabelle region.

The raid sparked a fierce battle between Burundian troops and Al-Shabaab militants.

The locals said Somali government forces took part in the battle against Al-Shabaab on the outskirts of Mahaday district, supporting the AU troops who came under the Al-Shabaab ambush.

At least Four Somali military personnel were killed and five others were wounded in the fighting.

The situation was tense, and military activity is being felt in the Middle Shabelle region of HirShabelle state following the attack which comes as Somalis celebrate Eid Al-Fitr.

