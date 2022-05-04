Sudan Revolutionary Front Calls for Concessions to Seek a Comprehensive Political Agreement

3 May 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF), led by El Hadi Idris, called on all revolutionary forces to 'appeal to the voice of reason and give priority to the interests of the country and its people' and to make concessions in order to reach a comprehensive political settlement that does not exclude anyone.

In a statement on the occasion of Eid, the movement affirmed that it stands at the same distance from all parties and that it mainly aims to reach a solution to the country's crisis.

Idris expressed his concerns over the current lack of security and safety in the country, especially in West Darfur, and called it a 'dangerous indicator that cannot be tolerated'.

The SRF called on the state to immediately fulfill its duty to protect civilians and to form a deterrent force to resolve the lack of security, implement the security arrangements mapped out in the Juba Peace Agreement, and conduct a transparent investigation into the recent events in the Kereinik area of West Darfur, where over 200 people were killed in recent violent attacks.

Idris further called on state authorities to subject the perpetrators to fair trials so that they can be held accountable.

Some rebel movements and protest groups, including the Forces for Freedom and Chance (FFC) and the Resistance Committees of Khartoum, refuse to participate in a tripartite initiative of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), African Union, and Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to facilitate negotiations between different parties in Sudan to resolve current disputes.

The groups refused to take part in a dialogue with the military coup authorities and those who support them as they fear that this will legitimise the coup.

