Liberian Government Issues Proclamation On Celebration of Red Cross Red Crescent May Month

The Liberian Government has issued a proclamation declaring the Month of May as Red Cross Red Crescent Month to be celebrated under the global theme: Believing in the power of KINDNESS.

A press release issued by the Liberia National Red Cross says the Government in its proclamation requested and called on everyone in Liberia to observe the Month and fully participate in programs and activities planned by the Liberian Red Cross to make the occasion meaningful and rewarding.

The proclamation has described the work of the Red Cross as amazing, adding that the determination of the Red Cross to make sure communities have knowledge and means to protect themselves has been truly unparalleled and the staff and volunteers unstoppable.

The Red Cross said it needs more than ever to ground itself and return to the root and meaning of its founding humanitarian principle, "Humanity" and this year it would celebrate every act of kindness, whether small or big, that can make a huge difference in people's lives.

The Liberian Red Cross has organized several activities including community services and the distribution of relief materials to less fortunate groups as a means of demonstrating exceptional and unconditional kindness toward humanity.

Other planned activities include holding of youth career inspiration dialogue with schools, launching of Red Cross membership drive, and holding a formal program on Monday, 9 May in the William V.S. Tubman High School Auditorium.

On 8 May, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement will celebrate the dedication, compassion, courage, and impact of millions of volunteers and countless others who offer help, care, and life-saving services to people in their communities.

In Liberia, the Liberian Red Cross staff and volunteers have been supporting communities by spreading health messages, providing relief assistance, conducting First aid training and carrying out emergency response, and offering Psychosocial Support to people affected by emergencies.

The Liberian Red Cross in a release said whether big or small, seen or unseen, every act of kindness matters, brings hope, and breeds more kindness. It emphasized that when all these small local actions multiply, the impact can be enormous.