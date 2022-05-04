Uganda: PM Nabbanja Urges Muslims Not to Change After Ramadan

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has urged Muslims not to forget the guiding tenets of their faith even after celebrating Ramadan.

While congratulating the Muslim faithful on successfully observing the fasting period, Nabbanja said, "However much the Ramadan period is over, please stay humble and support each other as you have been doing before."

Nabbanja said that there is need for all Ugandans to support each other because of the difficult economic situation the world has been plunged in.

She noted, "The commodity prices are sky rocketing every after a time but you should know the effect came way back in 2020 when we were under the lockdown of the covid 19 pandemic."

Nabbanja said the outbreak of the war in Ukraine has not helped matters just as the world was opening up.

She said, "When Ukraine went to war with Russia, they started using their cooking oil to make fuel. This has affected us a lot because they are among the biggest importers of cooking oil to the world."

She urged Ugandan farmers to take up the challenge of trying to meet this shortage by sunflower and sorghum in greater quantity so that the country can become self-sufficient.