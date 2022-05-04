Uganda: Golf - Mbasa Wins Fosabu Tournament

Entebbe club was a bee-hive of activity as golfers from various clubs took part in a charity competition organised by the Forum of South African Businesses in Uganda (FOSABU) to raise funds for the Gulu War Affected Training Centre.

The well-attended tournament, which was played under brilliant weather, saw Bryan Mbasa and Dinah Ongol Acen emerge the overall winners for men and women respectively.

Mbasa played off handicap 36 while Ongol has handicap 25. An overjoyed Mbasa acknowledged that it was his biggest victory yet in his young career and promised to work harder to lift more trophies.

The competition was played via the stableford full handicap format and attracted all the CEOs who are running businesses of South African companies in the country.

There was unanimous applause and laughter when handicap 33 golfer Herman Dijkslag was awarded the Piga Mingi prize for playing the least points on the day - 33. He won himself a surprisingly glorious package of a six-month paid-up premium DStv package.

Overall winners

Ladies: OngolAcen (46pts)

Men: BryanMbasa (45pts)

Group B ladies winner:

Sarah Nduhukire (41pts)

Group A ladies winner:

M.Kyomugisha(38pts)

Group C men's winner:

Phillip Niwamanya (42pts)

Group B men's winner:

Fred Kasumba(40pts)

Group A men's winner :

Allan Muhereza(38pts)

Nearest to the pin(women):

Meron Kyomugisha

Nearest to the pin (men):

ConradAcaye Longest drive (women):

Diana Nabukenya

Longest drive (men):

John Paul Basabose