Uganda: Coffee Deal a Minefield for Coffee Stakeholders, Warns Top Exporter

Government's controversial Shs 284bn deal with Uganda Vinci Coffee Company to process and export Ugandan coffee has come under much criticism from various stakeholders over loopholes in the current regulatory framework.

Top coffee exporter Andrew Settimba, the owner of Qualicoff, is the latest to come out and has noted that not only does the deal deprive Ugandans of competition, it also stifles the country's tax base. He was addressing the media about the state of the sector.

"Uganda is a liberalized economy where all sectors are competitive. A farmer who produces coffee is happy because he has options to choose whom to sell to. He is at liberty to sell to the highest bidder. This is healthy for the economy," he said.

"From my experience as an exporter, the deal leaves me in a state of confusion because I do not know where I'm headed because as a Ugandan, I believe President Museveni was lobbying for value addition. For instance, we should not export 100 per cent green beans. We should add value by roasting some coffee whereby we leave some for domestic consumption. So, if somebody is coming in to add value, particularly for the coffee we are exporting, then I would support that because Uganda has lacked the technical knowledge in the field of value addition to our coffee."

On that background, Settimba believes if the deal is not cancelled, the only beneficiary from this deal will be Vinci and those behind it. "If the company was coming to add value and export it as coffee powder, then that is commendable and I support it 100 per cent. That means I would have to incur no flight charges while exporting to Starbucks but as an exporter, Vinci has no impact and the losses from this are far higher than benefits."

He added that Uganda's struggles in coffee have never been about purchasers because a good quality attracts the best price.

"We cannot have a winner-takes-it-all situation where one entity controls the exports. We recently got ahead of India to the Italian market," he says. "With the new coffee law, the middlemen are being eliminated because they've been affecting the quality of the coffee we export. Quality used to be messed up at the level of middlemen. They've now been regulated and it helps us to export good-quality coffee."