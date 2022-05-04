Uganda: Current High Prices Call for Self-Imposed Lockdowns

opinion

The increasing prices of commodities in Uganda seem to be going on unabated with no clear indication of when they will stabilize.

Naturally, prices are always quick to rise but take time to go down if they ever at all. Countries without reserves of any nature, many times simply watch as prices shoot through the roof. When oil prices were rising in the United States, the government decided to release a million barrels of fuel every day to ensure constant supplies and control prices that could have risen

due to supply issues especially after Russia attacked Ukraine.

The Uganda government could maybe go back to distributing money or food to people who need it most if they can do it efficiently. However, in the meantime, it is may be appropriate for Ugandans to impose lockdowns. Here are some ideas.

MOVEMENT

Transport is a key cost for business and individuals. Without an effective public transport system, taxis, regardless of what their association leaders may have agreed with government, can increase rates at any time just like they do when it rains in Kampala.

For the "my cars", fuel is expensive and some stations don't even have. So, controlling movement is one measure of reducing your costs. Only travel if you can't avoid it. Self-imposed movement restrictions is one sure way of reducing your costs.

VIRTUAL MEETINGS/EVENTS

During the lockdowns of the last two years, many office workers were working from home. Offices re-opened when the government eased restrictions. But for many workers, transport is a painful cost. As a business owner, you may have to impose restrictions for people coming to work from offices for certain roles which don't require somebody's presence in a physical office.

Reductions in physical meetings and events is another way to save some money.

FOOD

We are in the middle (or supposed to be) of the rain season. So, you can grow some vegetables in your compound, if you have it, to reduce food costs. Vegetables grow pretty fast and don't need much effort. Growing them could also enable you make some "ka" money by selling to your neighbours.

About 40 per cent of the food cooked globally is never eaten. There is a lot of wastage in many homes as a good percentage of the food cooked is never eaten. You may have to impose some restrictions on the amount of food being cooked in your home so that only the food that will be eaten is prepared instead of throwing it away.

But also we don't have to eat three meals a day. Two could be sufficient!

Another way to cut costs.

SOCIAL EVENTS

Don't plan for social events such as birthdays in this period unless you have access to certain resources. If you are to fundraise for your wedding, many of your friends may not be able to contribute or will give very little. You can still do your event with a few people. You can still celebrate your birthday with only members of your household.

DON'T RACE AND PLAN YOUR JOURNEY

Cars, even the most fuel-efficient ones, consume as much if driven in a certain way. If you accelerate and brake suddenly, they will consume more fuel. If you drive very fast at high revs, the car will consume more fuel. It is important to plan your journey and avoid movement during heavy traffic hours. For those who have to be in office say at 8am, you may have to wake up earlier than usual and leave earlier or later.

Employers can adjust reporting times for some staff to ensure they aren't stuck in jam for hours. For example, instead of opening at 8am, offices can open at 9am and close at 6pm instead of 5pm. Employees can also work in shifts that are purposely planned with traffic jam in mind.

HYBRID/ELECTRIC VEHICLES

The government can get involved yet again in the transport sector by bringing in electric vehicles for public transport especially in greater Kampala; after all, the ministry of energy now generates a lot of electricity. Already government owns Kiira Motors; so, this shouldn't be so difficult.

Those planning to buy cars can opt for hybrid ones or even electric vehicles. The government simply needs to tax them in a certain way to encourage uptake, especially for public transport in the major cities.

The writer is a communication and visibility consultant.