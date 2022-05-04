Tanzania Cricket Association Lauds Kibasu's Fair Break Note

TANZANIA Cricket Association (TCA) has said that it feels proud for the inclusion of its experienced player Fatuma Kibasu in an invitational ' Fair Break' tournament taking place in Dubai.

The event, which started in Dubai yesterday, is an ICC sanctioned competition that is jointly organised in conjunction with Cricket Hong Kong.

The six- team tournament will last for two weeks, featuring invited players from different countries.

According to TCA, the world's first privately funded tournament in women's cricket history with the leading healthcare group Gencor coming on board as the official event sponsor.

Fatuma got the invitation after her scintillating performance in last year's 2021 T20 Women Africa Qualifiers, which were held in Botswana.

Fatuma was the top scorer of the tournament and also set the African record, being the highest scorer of 147 runs against Eswatini.

The score currently stands at no 5 in the world ranking.

TCA women representative, Jesca Emily added that the association is very proud of Fatuma's achievement.

"We are extremely happy for her selection,"

"This is a clear indication that our cricket has gone beyond borders," she said.

She added the body expects Kibasu to explore her talent hence opening the door for more Tanzanian female cricketers to be internationally recognised.