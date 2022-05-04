Namibia: Kasaona Win Bank Windhoek Ramblers U21 Title

KASAONA Football Academy won the inaugural Bank Windhoek Ramblers u21 Soccer Tournament after beating Ramblers 4-3 in a penalty shoot out in the final.

It was Kasaona FA's second major youth football title recently, after they beat Kaizen Football Academy 2-1 to win the Pupkewitz Megabuild u19 youth football tournament on the sixth of March.

Despite Saturday's final ending goalless, both teams gave a fine display of fast-paced football, with the teams evenly matched and not giving an inch.

Ramblers had a great chance to break the deadlock midway through the first half when Rewaldo Prins broke through the defence but with only the goalie to beat he shot straight at Kasaona's keeper, Muvangua Davin.

At the other end, Ramblers' defence, led by Jack Parker kept a tight check on Kasaona's dangerous striker Muzeu Muzeu, while Kasaona central defender Ngero Katua shone in defence for his side.

The game eventually had to be decided on penalties and here Ramblers missed four attempts, with one shot hitting the bar, while Kasaona missed three, to win the match 4-3 on penalties.

Players from both teams were well represented in the individual awards at the prize giving ceremony.

Ngero Katua of Kasaona won the Player of the Tournament award; Jack Parker of Ramblers won the Young Player of the Tournament award; and Philipus Josef of Ramblers won the Best goalkeeper award.

The top goal scorer award was shared by Simon Elago of Swallows, Solomon Negumbo of Ramblers and Muzeu Muzeu of Kasaona, who each scored three goals.

Earlier on Saturday, both teams comfortably qualified for the final after convincing victories in their semifinals.

Kasaona beat Athletic Club Football Academy 4-0 with Muzeu Muzeu and Siririka Viahimisa each scoring two goals, while Ramblers beat Swallows 2-0 with Solomon Negumbo and Paulus Gideon finding the net.

On Friday evening the final group matches were played, with ACFA beating SKW 1-0 in Group B through a goal by McBerry Geiseb, while Kasaona and KFA drew 0-0.

Swallows finished on top of Group A with seven points, followed by Kasaona on five, KFA on four and Fortis Football Academy on zero points.

ACFA meanwhile finished on top of Group B with nine points, followed by Ramblers on six, and DTS and SKW on one point each.