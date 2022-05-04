Kenya: Ministry of Health Unveils New Platform to Ease Access to Sexual Health Information

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health has launched a platform that will enable youth to access and share sexual and reproductive health information.

The platform, dubbed Lifeyangu.com, will provide information to Kenyans aged between 18 to 24 years, allowing them to access sexual and reproductive health services easily by mapping out health facilities near them.

Some key information the youth can now access is nearby reproductive health facilities and contraceptive options among others.

MOH says the initiative is aimed at addressing the challenge of accessing credible reproductive health specialists and information online and the growing need to furnish the youth with this knowledge.

So far, 106 public clinics have been earmarked for the first phase of the project.

Speaking at the launch, George Rae the acting CEC for Health, Kisumu County, said the ministry was glad to have this public-private partnership, bringing together like-minded organizations to come up with effective solutions that change Kenyans' lives.

"We are in the digital age, and as such, there is a need to ensure young people are able to access online tools to advance their lives. The government has put in place a raft of measures to create an environment conducive for innovation that will positively impact all Kenyans, including the young people," said Rae.

Evelyn Samba, the DSW Kenya, Country Director said the digital platform aims at reducing the pressure points for young people as they look for information about their reproductive health.

"The aim of this platform is to provide a space where youth find accurate and appropriate information and where their questions and concerns stay private- and will not expose them to stigma and suspicion by peers and parents/guardians," said Samba.