South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - May 4, 2022

Cape Town —

Hillary Gardee, Daughter of EFF Politician Found Dead

Hillary Gardee, the daughter of the former secretary-general of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Godrich Gardee, was found dead with visible head wounds, in Nelspruit yesterday. Gardee, who went missing on April 29, 2022, was out shopping with a three-year-old child she was in the process of adopting. The child was found unharmed, a street away from Gardee's home. The EFF sent out "deepest condolences and sympathies" to the Gardee family and those who were close to Hillary. At the time of her disappearance, the family was offering a R100,000 reward for information on her whereabouts. Police investigations are ongoing.

Minerals Minister Meets With Striking Sibanye Miners After Ramaphosa Booed on Worker's Day

Minerals Minister Gwede Mantashe has met with unions at Sibanye Stillwater's gold mine after President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was to address the Cosatu rally on May 1, was embarrassingly heckled and booed off the stage by angry mineworkers who have been on strike for almost two months. The strike over wages, is impacting the Gauteng and Free State mines and there is no agreement in sight yet. The minister has urged the mine and the unions to continue engaging until a settlement is reached.

Facebook Rapist Found Dead In Cell

Thabiso Bester was known as the Facebook Rapist for luring women on the platform. He was convicted in 2012 of the murder of Nomfundo Tyhulu 23, at a guesthouse in Cape Town the previous year. Bester, was already serving 50 years for raping and robbing two models, at the time of his murder conviction. Bester was found dead in his cell at the Mangaung Prison, which was set alight.