Nigeria: 2023 - Akwa Ibom Governor Visits Obasanjo

4 May 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Olasunkanmi Akinlotan

The governor visited Mr Obasanjo in continuation of his ongoing consultation with strategic stakeholders in the country.

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, on Tuesday, told former President Olusegun Obasanjo that he was ready to rescue Nigeria if elected president in 2023.

Mr Emmanuel, a Peoples Democratic PartyPeoples Democratic Party presidential aspirant, met the former president at his home in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The governor's visit was in continuation of his ongoing consultation with strategic stakeholders in the country.

At the meeting, Mr Emmanuel said he has sufficient private and public sector experience with remarkable results to show for it.

He also said the major issues plaguing Nigeria can be solved by a focused, sincere and capable leadership.

He, however, assured Mr Obasanjo that if given the opportunity to be president, he would boost the economy and return Nigeria to her glory days.

In his response, Mr Obasanjo appreciated the presidential aspirant for the show of respect in coming to inform him of his aspiration.

Mr Obasanjo also told the governor that although Nigeria is a complex country, it is not complicated to govern.

The former president added that all the country needs is the application of honesty, fairness, and justice.

"Knowing you the way I do and the knowledge that you possess, which you have expressed in your brief speech, I have no doubt that if you have the opportunity, you will fix the economy of Nigeria," said Mr Obasanjo.

"I know that you are a man of conscience who fears God and will apply these guiding principles in your leadership.

"You have shown what you can do for Nigeria by what you have done in your state. It is, therefore, logical that when the opportunity presents itself, you will bring what you have done in your state to bear on the larger community.

"Your presidential bid is a fair and legitimate thing to ask for."

The presidential aspirant was accompanied by a member of the National Executive Committee of the PDP, Paul Ekpo, two members of the House of Representatives, Pat Ifon and Nsikak Ekong and Ini Ememobong, the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X