Nigeria: 2023 - Akwa Ibom Governor Visits Obasanjo

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, on Tuesday, told former President Olusegun Obasanjo that he was ready to rescue Nigeria if elected president in 2023.

Mr Emmanuel, a Peoples Democratic PartyPeoples Democratic Party presidential aspirant, met the former president at his home in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The governor's visit was in continuation of his ongoing consultation with strategic stakeholders in the country.

At the meeting, Mr Emmanuel said he has sufficient private and public sector experience with remarkable results to show for it.

He also said the major issues plaguing Nigeria can be solved by a focused, sincere and capable leadership.

He, however, assured Mr Obasanjo that if given the opportunity to be president, he would boost the economy and return Nigeria to her glory days.

In his response, Mr Obasanjo appreciated the presidential aspirant for the show of respect in coming to inform him of his aspiration.

Mr Obasanjo also told the governor that although Nigeria is a complex country, it is not complicated to govern.

The former president added that all the country needs is the application of honesty, fairness, and justice.

"Knowing you the way I do and the knowledge that you possess, which you have expressed in your brief speech, I have no doubt that if you have the opportunity, you will fix the economy of Nigeria," said Mr Obasanjo.

"I know that you are a man of conscience who fears God and will apply these guiding principles in your leadership.

"You have shown what you can do for Nigeria by what you have done in your state. It is, therefore, logical that when the opportunity presents itself, you will bring what you have done in your state to bear on the larger community.

"Your presidential bid is a fair and legitimate thing to ask for."

The presidential aspirant was accompanied by a member of the National Executive Committee of the PDP, Paul Ekpo, two members of the House of Representatives, Pat Ifon and Nsikak Ekong and Ini Ememobong, the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy.