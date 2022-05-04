Rwandan Athletes Set for Residential Camp Ahead of Peace Marathon

Sixteen Rwandan athletes are set to enter a residential training camp for intensive preparations ahead of the 17th Kigali International peace marathon scheduled for May 29.

The camp will take place in Musanze District (at the Cycling Center) from Tuesday May 3 and run for 20 days, after which the athletes will come back to Kigali for a few days of adaptation of the competition circuit.

This year's edition will be a special one since the marathon has been awarded a World Athletics Label, an award that recognises high standards in event organisation, safety and runner experience as well as application of the World Athletics rules and regulations.

The label categorises elite competitions, with implications on ranking points available to international elite athletes, and Olympics and World Championships qualification slots offered by the highest categorised competitions.

A statement from RAF said that the Kigali International Peace Marathon will benefit from International exposure as a World Athletics Label race, and this will "attract so many international elite athletes to the race."

"For events with a mass participation component like Kigali International Peace Marathon, Labels also signify superior standards in safety and runner experience," the statement read.

"This is a milestone for the Kigali International Peace Marathon in the global road racing community; It's a stepping-stone towards excellent future events, when the event will have an even more coherent structure of organization, with better-defined tiers to guide fans and athletes, and with integrity measures that are proportionate to the level of the competition," it added.

Half-Marathon Men

Emmanuel Mutabazi, Nzayisenga , Felix Uwimana, Modeste Dusingizimana, Robert Kajuga and Primier Manirafasha.

Full-Marathon Men

David Gakuru, Alexis Nizeyimana and Frederic Habakurama,

Half-Marathon Women

Marthe Yankulije, Adeline Musabyeyezu, Emelyne Izabayo, Primitive Niyirora, Jeanette Uwambajimana and Uwizeyimana Jeanne Gentille.

Full-Marathon Men

Clementine Mukandanga.