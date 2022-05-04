Nigeria: Bonang Matheba Joins IK Osakioduwa As 8th AMVCAs Co-Host

Lagos — Africa Magic in association with Multi-Choice have announced the hosts for the eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards, set to hold on May 14, 2022, in Lagos.

The multi-talented Nigerian media personality, IK Osakioduwa, will return to host the award show with South Africa's media darling, Bonang Matheba, who will be making her hosting debut at the AMVCAs.

Bonang Matheba is a multi-award winning radio host, TV presenter and style icon renowned for her flamboyant presentation skills and her signature voice on South African radio and television.

She has hosted several award shows and prominent events, including 2016 MTV Africa Music Awards, the pre-shows for the 2014 MTV Europe Music Awards and 2016 BET Awards, and Miss South Africa 2019.

Announcing the awards' hosts, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola said: "We are excited to have Bonang join IK as co-host for the eighth edition of the AMVCAs. They are both extremely talented and have attained continental acclaim having both hosted some of Africa's biggest shows. Together they will keep the crowd entertained on the biggest night to celebrate African film and TV stars".

Speaking on her AMVCA debut, Bonang expressed her excitement saying, "it's been a long time coming". On what viewers should expect to see, Queen B revealed that she will be bringing world-class, quality television hosting to the show.