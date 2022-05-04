Namibia: Cabinet Approves 2022 Hunting Season

The environment and tourism ministry, with the approval of the Cabinet, has announced the 2022 hunting season for the hunting of huntable game and birds. Environment and tourism minister Pohamba Shifeta, who announced the hunting season, said such an exercise enables members of the public to hunt certain species of the game at the invitation of a farm owner, lessee of a farm or a registered conservancy.

Huntable game species can be hunted from 1 May 2022 to 31 August 2022 (both days included) in the case of commercial farms of not less than 1 000 hectares. The same applies to those enclosed with registered game-proof fences and are on registered conservancies, where quotas have been approved for huntable game species.

Further, huntable game species can be hunted from 1 June 2022 to 31 July 2022 (both days included) in the case of commercial farms not less than 1 000 hectares in size, and which are enclosed with an adequate fence (normal livestock fence). Shifeta said huntable game birds may be hunted by virtue of written permission of the owner or lessee of a farm or piece of land - the size in the extent of not less than 1 000 hectares.

Such a hunt has to be enclosed with at least an adequate fence, and within the boundaries of registered conservancies with written permission from the conservancy committee. Hunting periods have been determined according to non-breeding times.

"There are prescribed limitations regarding the number of huntable game animals that may be hunted by a single hunter on a commercial farm or farms that are enclosed with an adequate fence during a hunting season," he stated.

This includes a total of three large game animals, a total of two large games and four small game animals, a total of one large game and eight small game animals, or a total of 12 small game animals.

Shifeta clarified no person shall hunt more than one kudu during the hunting season. Other restrictions include no person shall hunt in total more than one or other combination of numbers as specified. Prior permission from the veterinary services is required to transport warthog or part of warthog from the land where it was obtained, and for any game meat, product of game meat or game birds, or products of game or birds to be exported from Namibia.

The directorate of veterinary services does not allow game meat to be transported from north of the veterinary cordon. Another restriction is that the Namibian police will not allow the import of any automatic firearm or any handgun by visiting hunters. The importation of hunting rifles and shotguns for the hunting will only be allowed on the presentation by the hunter of a letter of invitation from the farm owner, lessee or conservancy committee where the hunt will take place.

It is the responsibility of the relevant owner, lessee or committee to fax or mail an invitation letter to the hunter. A permit fee of N$100 shall apply for each permit. "Hunting permits cannot be used to take horns (trophies) out of Namibia. No such export may take place without prior permission from the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism," Shifeta pointed out.