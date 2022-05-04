Nigeria: World Veterinary Day - Govt Restates Commitment to Promote Vet Services

Asaba — MINISTER of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, has restated Federal Government's commitment to programmes and policies that would promote Veterinary services in Nigeria.

Abubakar stated this at the 2022 World Veterinary Day celebration with the theme: "Strengthening Veterinary resilience" in Asaba, Delta State.

The Minister who was represented by Chief Veterinary Officer of Nigeria, Dr. Umana Peter Umana said the Federal government would continue to assist and facilitate programmes geared towards resilience and impactful national veterinary service.

National President of the Nigeria Veterinary Medical Association, NVMA, Dr. Olutoyin Adetuberu, in her remarks, called for support for Veterinary officers, urging the federal and state governments to continue to provide the much needed supports for the veterinary profession in the area of man power, training and retraining.

Adetuberu said Veterinarians need proper tools and support to maintain their personal health and wellness in the discharge of their daily activities.

Dr. Charles Diai, who spoke shortly after the inauguration of members of the Committee on Private Premises Veterinary Regulation, said the practice of Veterinary medicine is being regulated to ensure maintenance of standard in other to operate in the state.

He said it was this reason that necessitated the constitution of the Committee by the Veterinary Council of Nigeria, adding it would help checkmate quackery in the profession and that clients are rendered good services.