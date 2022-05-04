Namibia: 113 Plots Handed Over to Oniipa Residents

IN an effort to address Namibia's land and housing shortage, MTC handed over 113 title deeds to the residents of Oniipa, as the first beneficiaries of the MTC land delivery project, last Friday.

Launched last year, the MTC land delivery project is a three-year programme designed to address the issue of landlessness in selected towns, by delivering affordable land to low income earners, through Development Workshop Namibia (DWN).

MTC's managing director, Licky Erastus, said the project aims to collaborate with local authorities that are willing to make land available at a reduced cost, to assist low-income earners to obtain land in municipal districts, by providing low-cost serviced plots in selected towns in Namibia at an affordable price.

"The MTC land delivery project is designed to enable you to acquire at least a 300 square metre piece of land at a reasonable price, as low as N$15 000. You can pay it off over a 12-month period, own the title deed to the land, and with that certificate, gain access to financing for the construction of your house," he said.

Erastus added that MTC has committed N$2 million to aid selected local authorities to deliver 1 585 low-cost erven for housing in four towns by the end of September.

Oniipa is the first town to benefit. Other towns include Okakarara to receive 707 plots, Stampriet - 282 plots, and Otjiwarongo - 483 plots.

"If one can get land at a reasonable price in the shortest time possible, it becomes the stepping stone towards regulating informal communities while creating a land ownership economy for all Namibians," said Erastus.

Speaking at the same occasion, minister of urban and rural development Erastus Uutoni said the government will continue to create an enabling environment, and therefore, the public and private sector are encouraged to pool resources and efforts for inclusive, equitable and innovative strategies, such as the MTC land delivery project.

"The Namibian population continues to grow, resulting in more residents demanding housing. To this effect, the government, through my ministry, has re-doubled efforts to provide access to housing for all citizens. However, a joint effort is essential because the government alone cannot remedy the land and housing issue," he said.

MTC has partnered with the Oniipa Town Council and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Namibia to address landlessness in the country.