Tanzania: Govt Wants Journalist to Be More Professional

Minister for Information, Communication and Information Technology Nape Nnauye has urged journalists in the country to work diligently by adhering to laws and regulations set for them.

Mr Nnauye said as the ministry is striving to go through some rules in the sector, journalists should be aware that the rules are still active and whosoever breaks them is likely to face punishment.

"The use of wisdom does not mean that the rules have been canceled or suspended. No, we are being wise for things to go on but these laws exist and it will be wise for you to refrain from trying to provoke us... otherwise we will blame each other for no reason," Mr Nape Nnauye stated

Addressing hundreds of people gathered in Arusha to commemorate the World Press Freedom Day today, the minister applauded President Samia Suluhu Hassan for the practical steps she took in enabling the information sector to function effectively as well as her cooperation with various media outlets.

"One of the vital steps you took is ensuring that your doors are always open to local and foreign journalists whenever they needed to see and interview you, you were ready. You have done a lot of interviews compared to other Presidents," the minister said.

He also mentioned the President's decision of reinstating various newspapers that were banned and the formation of a special ministry of Information, Communication and Information Technology as remarkable changes made in the sector.

"These decisions required great patriotism, great political maturity, but great leadership courage, to the point that now in the media industry they call you a lioness for your courage to change the media industry in the country," he said