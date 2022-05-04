Namibia Lauded as Beacon of Press Freedom

THE United States embassy says it celebrates the determination of Namibian journalists and media professionals, who continue to be the beacons of press freedom on the African continent.

The embassy's charge d'affaires, Jess Long, said in 2021 Namibia again had Africa's freest press and ranked 24th out of 180 countries globally on the World Press Freedom Index.

"That is an accomplishment worth celebrating," Long noted in a statement yesterday.

This year's theme is 'Journalism under Digital Siege', which Long said the World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) needed to shine light on how surveillance impacts journalism, freedom of expression and privacy.

She added that malware and spyware are increasingly being used against journalists and human rights defenders.

"The growing sophistication and undetectability of malware and spyware endanger free and independent journalism," she said, adding that the day also serves as a reminder to governments of their need to defend press freedom and protect journalists.

"Responsible journalism, which is arguably the best vaccine against the virus of disinformation, plays an essential role in keeping a democracy alive. It has been a cornerstone of US democracy and our way of life since it was enshrined in our bill of rights," she said.

Similarly, here in Namibia, Long said the 1991 Windhoek Declaration was adopted as an affirmation of press freedom.

She added that it was a bold and forward-looking statement that has helped to change the world for the better over the last 31 years.

"It is the responsibility of today's journalists to continue carrying this beacon," she noted.

The Namibia Media Trust (NMT) held a special edition of its #FreeSpeak podcast as part of the commemoration of WPFD.

NMT director Zoé Titus said it is important to celebrate journalists and that it is not done enough.

Speaking at the event on Friday, Titus stressed that journalists are on the receiving end of a great deal of abuse and threats, hence it is critical to celebrate their work.

She warned that although Namibia ranks first in Africa in terms of press freedom, the country is not immune.