Namibia: Construction Workers Threaten to March to Fiscus Building

WORKERS constructing the B1 road between Okahandja and Windhoek have threatened to march to the minister of finance's office, if he continues to ignore them.

In a statement issued on social media on Tuesday, the construction workers accused minister Iipumbu Shiimi of ignoring their calls to meet them to explain the circumstances over non-payment of contractors, which has resulted in salary delays.

In a statement issued by the Metal and Allied Namibian Workers Union general secretary, Justina Jonas, the workers said they want Ipumbu to learn and feel their pain.

"Your ignorance to our call two weeks back and several calls we made to your office have forced us to make a decision to come to your office since you decided to be so honourable and ignore the construction workers' request," said Jonas.

She accused Shiimi of starving the working class, especially the construction sector, since his appointment.

"The construction workers employed on the road project between Okahandja and Windhoek are about to lose their jobs because of your poor leadership. If this happens, we will hold you accountable, mark our words," said Jonas.

Jonas did not specify the date of the planned march.