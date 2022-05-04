Namibia: There Was Nothing Before Swapo - Shaningwa

Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa says schools were here and there in Katutura when the ruling party took over the country from the apartheid government.

"It was dusty, only one tarred road," Shaningwa said.

Shaningwa was introducing president Hage Geingob at the opening of the Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) central committee (CC) meeting on Saturday.

She said Geingob, while prime minister, developed what was a dusty Katutura with nothing but the B1 road running through it.

"He took that flag. There was nothing here in Windhoek. Katutura was dusty. No shop, no market, no nothing. Dusty, no tarred road. Schools were here and there. Clinics were here and there," she said.

The secretary general told the SPYL CC members that those who were not there to see it cannot speak.

"Under his [Geingob leadership], under comrade Sam Nujoma and others, we could see changes. Some of those who do not know the history, are saying nothing has been done.

"Of course, it is true. How could you say nothing was done if you were not there? For us who were there, we are the witnesses of the emptiness we found what was developed by the oppressors," Shaningwa emphasised.

Shaningwa remembers only seeing the railway line, which took copper from Tsumeb to Walvis Bay and the B1 road to deliver military equipment and weapons to the northern part of the country.

"Many roads were just gravel roads, but under their leadership we have seen a lot. Not even a University of Namibia that many of you graduated from and speak that good English," she said.

While praising the president, Shaningwa said founding president Sam Nujoma called Geingob back when he was in the United States.

"My son, come back because I cannot do without your mind and your capability," Shaningwa narrated how Nujoma spoke to Geingob.

MEDIOCRE INFRASTRUCTURE

Political analyst Ndumba Kamwanya said there were separate developments in apartheid South West Africa, with those of white descent having access to better infrastructure than those of black descent.

"That infrastructure and some sort of development were not available for everybody. It was only available for a certain racial group. The rest used a minimum base," he said.

Economist Omu Kakujaha-Matundu labelled pre-independence infrastructure as mediocre, saying the road to the Hosea Kutako International Airport was a small narrow strip "a death trap".

"The stretch of Independence Avenue that goes through Katutura, horrible. Infrastructure was meant to cater for the few - be it buildings, roads, schools, rail, etc, they were just rudimentary and inadequate," he explained.

He added that in a way Namibia inherited a serious infrastructure deficit. "It will take years to get infrastructure up to the required standard and accessibility," he added.

Earlier this year, Geingob clapped back at those saying their living conditions were better during the apartheid era.

"You cannot tell me Namibia under apartheid was better than the Namibia of today. Somebody saying that the Boers built houses. Which houses? Where is that person coming from?

"So please, what is happening is that people are demanding because they have hopes. When you have no hopes, you sit and suffer peacefully," Geingob said.

"Do not be against your own country, be patriotic.

"To tell us Namibia is worse off today, please. Let's complain, but we must stop somewhere in complaining and tell the truth," Geingob stressed.

Namibians living in shacks with no access to water and electricity have uttered those sentiments before, saying the apartheid government built houses, yet the independent government is struggling to provide the same.

Newly appointed ombudsman Basilius Dyakugha also compared the government handing over temporary shacks to Namibians with the apartheid regime building houses in the 1980s.

"Yes, we have problems, but you cannot compare Namibia under apartheid with Namibia of today. They are worlds apart," Geingob emphasised.

Geingob said when he took over the presidential office that is when the "meltdown" started, as they were left with a deficit unlike in the past when there was at least some money at crossover.

As if that was not enough, severe drought followed, Geingob said, adding: "Then, as we were navigating out of that, then all of sudden an uninvited guest, an independent intervening variable, Covid-19, arrived on our shores. "

Geingob said there are global shortages in fertiliser, grain and wheat supplies as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues.

The president said sometimes country women and men are too negative towards the country and towards themselves.

"Each one of us is challenged to form a new mental picture and imagine oneself in a more positive light," he said.

A number of schools, most state hospitals and buildings in the city were constructed pre-independence. The country also had a functioning national airline.

SPYL MEETING

The youth league CC has endorsed its current secretary general Ephraim Nekongo as the sole candidate for the same position and Christine Haindaka-Sikongo as the sole candidate for her position as deputy.

Speaking on their achievements, Nekongo celebrated the fact that out of over 50 members at the CC meeting, only seven are councillors and one a governor.

According to the press statement on the outcomes, the youth league spoke to Geingob about employment creation and implementation of the party's manifesto.

The SPYL congress has been set for 17-20 August this year.

"SPYL is anticipating to embark on a fruitful journey to its congress that would discuss bread and butter issues and make resolutions that will assist the transmitting belt to advocate youth employment, good governance and directing social economic development in the country," she said.