Zimbabwe: Augusto Heads for Dembare

THERE is immediate relief for sacked CAPS United striker Clive Augusto with Dynamos closing in on the forward just two days after he was shown the exit at the Green Machine.

Augusto, along with five other players, who include Rodwell Chinyengetere, Ronald "Rooney" Chitiyo, Dennis Dauda, Devon Chafa and goalkeeper Simba Chinani, were released by Makepekepe on Monday.

Chafa, Chinyengetere and Chitiyo have since been pardoned by the CAPS United hierarchy and are set to rejoin the team.

This followed an industrial action which resulted in CAPS United's league match against Cranborne Bullets being delayed by about 45 minutes as the boycott almost forced the cancellation of the fixture at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Predictably Makepekepe lost the encounter with the players' body language still in a rebellious state. And despite owing them winning bonuses in two matches as well as their April salaries, CAPS United management reacted by dropping the axe on the quintet whom they accused of leading the strike.

While the sacked players, who have not been pardoned by the Green Machine, will be frozen out of action for the next four or so weeks before the mid-season transfer window opens, Augusto is already set to join the Glamour Boys whom he could start training with as soon as next week.

The highly-rated striker has failed to assert himself into the Makepekepe system despite the trust he has earned from coach Lloyd Chitembwe.

But there is no doubting his potential and he will be joining his former boss Tonderai Ndiraya under whose tutelage at Ngezi Platinum some four years ago, flourished well.

Augusto was part of that solid Ngezi Platinum Stars outfit which went for more than 25 games without conceding defeat at home between 2017 and 2018 under Ndiraya.

The striker only left the Mhondoro team to join Chicken Inn in 2019, some months after Ndiraya's romance with Ngezi Platinum ended.

Augusto scored 14 goals in 17 matches for the Bulawayo team in the first half of the season before attracting interest from South Africa with Maritzburg United managing to land him.

But so high were the standards he set in that first half of the marathon that no other player managed to score more than him and he was also rewarded with a place in the soccer stars' list.

But somehow, the big striker couldn't make an impact in the South African league and he returned back home to join Makepekepe where he has enjoyed game time but the goals have somehow deserted him.

He will be welcome at DeMbare where strikers are struggling to get into the groove despite the team doing well in the league.

Of course, Augusto and his colleagues have since approached the players' representative board, the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ), and a protracted legal battle involving Makepekepe is in the offing.

But thus far he will leave the matter as he prepares to engage into talks with the Glamour Boys who are riding high in the league where they top the standings with 29 points to their name, two above closest pursuers Chicken Inn.