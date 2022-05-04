Zimbabwe: Gokomere Students Hunger Strike Trial Comes to an End

THE state has closed its case in a matter involving 23 former Gokomere High School students who got into trouble for protesting against maladministration by the institution's authorities.

The former form four students were arrested in November last year on allegations of destroying school property.

The protests were specifically over a poor diet and learning conditions.

It is alleged that there was chaos when the pupils destroyed the dining hall window panes and the school head, Acquanos Mazhunga's vehicle.

The students denied the allegations when their trial commenced last week before Magistrate Farai Gwitima.

Instead, they raised complaints of abuse by the police.

"The students were severely assaulted by some Zimbabwe Republic Police who arrested them and were left nursing some injuries," said their lawyer, Martin Mureri of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

ZLHR said the students will be back in court on May 6, when the magistrate is expected to hand down his ruling on the former students' application for discharge.