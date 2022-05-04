Kenya: Sophos Makes New Acquisition to Step Up Fight Against Cybercrime in Kenya

Nairobi — British-based IT security firm, Sophos which has been present in Kenya for more than 15 years through Mart Networks Group has acquired an innovator of a cloud-based security alert investigation and triage automation solution.

The solution consolidates and prioritizes high volumes of security alerts from multiple products and platforms across an organization allowing security operations teams to quickly understand and respond to the most urgent cases flagged.

Over the years digital transformation in Kenya has also led to increasing in cybercrimes and Sophos has played a major role in securing most regional organizations that have undergone various technological transitions.

"Since ransomware attacks don't respect any boundaries, Kenya is not an exception. Ransomware continues to be one of the biggest cybersecurity concerns and these attacks are evolving all the time," said Moiz Maloo, Managing Director, Mart Networks Group.

According to the recently published Sophos 2022 Threat Report, the evolution of ransomware attacks has become more service-based and targeted, attackers are turning to additional extortion methods, such as stealing data and threatening to publish or sell this data to aggressive calling employees, putting pressure on their victims to pay.

Sophos researchers predict that in one year, a greater proportion of ransomware attacks will be based on ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) offerings, with specialist ransomware developers focused on creating and then leasing their malicious code and infrastructure to third-party affiliates.

"SOC.OS will also provide our Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem with a broader set of third-party telemetry, so security analysts have better visibility into important events and alerts.SOC.OS has an impressive list of integrations that will benefit Sophoscustomers as we continue to expand and develop industry-leading XDR and MDR capabilities. We're very excited to bring the team and technology from SOC.OS onboard." said Joe Levy, chief technology and product officer, Sophos.

"Alert, fatigue, and lack of visibility still plague security teams worldwide. Considering this, against the backdrop of constantly changing cyberthreats and a challenging talent landscape, defenders need new and innovative products and services that can help them solve more complex incidents in less time," said Dave Mareels, chief executive officer and co-founder, SOC.OS. "For many defenders, however, the complexity and cost of traditional security solutions act as barriers to adoption."