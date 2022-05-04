Kenyans to Easily Invest in Europe as UK Property Firm Opens Nairobi Office

Nairobi — Kenyans can easily buy property in Europe after a UK property investment company, Baron&Cabot launched 0perations in Kenya in a bid to woo potential African investors.

The firm noted that decision to launch its presence in East Africa was informed by the rising demand for property investment amongst African investors.

Mark Pearson, founder of Baron & Cabot said the new base in Kenya is aimed at facilitating the provision of mortgages and buying of property in the European country which is considered one of the lowest risk investments in the world,

"Baron & Cabot is undoubtedly the fastest growing UK property investment company in the world, we aim to help Kenyanswith the ability to provide mortgages and buying of the property through thorough research for the safety of their investment in the UK," Pearson said.

He said interested buyers will be granted a step-by-step guide on sourcing the right property to purchase in the UK.

"With consistent long-term returns factored in by continuous growth within the country. Baron and Cabot have built a market-leading research strategy for the investor to simply just choose what would be suitable for them," the firm added in a statement.

"Our introduction in Kenya will greatly impact property investment and sourcing in the UK, thus creating more options for investors", says James Walsh, Head of Sales at Baron & Cabot Research.