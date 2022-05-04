Kenya: ODM Dares Ruto to Make Kalonzo His Deputy in Spat Over Running Mate Post

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto has been warned against poking his nose in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya troubles over the running mate position.

On his twitter account, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga presidential campaign spokesperson Makau Mutua termed Ruto hypocritical for weighing in on the matter.

"Your hypocrisy is rich. Leave Azimio matters to us. Stop poking your nose where it doesn't belong, and is unwanted,"said Mutua.

"Our process is inclusive/participatory. Yours is OPAQUE," he added.

Mutua dared DP Ruto to appoint Wiper Kalonzo Musyoka as his running mate if at all he intended to solve woes surrounding him in the Azimio coalition camp.

"My advice to William Ruto please pick Steven Kalonzo Musyoka as your running mate if you care so much for him,"stated Mutua.

Ruto on Wednesday weighed in on the raging debate of the Wiper leader facing an interviewing panel for running mate post, saying it is humiliating.

He said Kalonzo's profile is too big, having served as Vice President to the late Mwai Kibaki and cannot therefore, be subjected to an interview.

"Though we are competitors, to subject HE Kalonzo to some humiliating 'interview' is impunity. We must unite to eliminate the culture of political deceit, the hallmark of some politicians," Ruto tweeted Wednesday even as Kalonzo told The Standard he will not attend the interview of the eminent persons seeking Raila Odinga's running mate under the Azimio ticket.

Ruto's statement comes even as the seven-member team tasked to identify Raila Odinga's running mate in the August polls is set to begin interviewing prospective candidates for the plum position.

The panel which has its job cut out will be interviewing eight candidates who are keen to deputize Odinga - the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Political Party presidential flag bearer.

Those scheduled to be interviewed include NARC Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua, Narc Party Leader Charity Ngilu, former Gatanga Member of Parliament Peter Kenneth, Governors Ali Hassan Joho (Mombasa), Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru), Alfred Mutua (Machakos) and Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya.

It still remains unclear if Musyoka will face the panel.

The former Vice President has maintained that he is the most suitable candidate to deputise Odinga and on Thursday last week hinted that he might fail to honor the interview.