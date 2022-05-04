Uganda: Air Pollution at Its Highest in Kampala, Says Report

The quality of air in Kampala, has hit its worst after exceeding the World Health Organisation permissible levels.

According to Dr. Daniel Okello, KCCA's Director of Public Health and Environment, air pollution levels recorded in the city were higher than the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended levels by 5 to 7 times across all divisions with Kawempe recording the highest concentration at 57μg/m3.

"For instance, from January - March, 2022, data from the Kampala City air quality monitoring system showed that the average particulate matter 2.5 levels were significantly higher than the WHO recommended levels across all divisions including Central, Kawempe, Nakawa, Makindye, and Lubaga. Kawempe division recorded the highest levels of air pollution at 57.7 µg/m3 during this observation period,"Dr.Okello said.

He noted that KCCA installed 100 air quality monitors in 25 locations across the city, adding that it is data from the monitors that the report was made.

According to Prof. Engineer Bainomugisha, the leader of the AirQo, a Makerere University project aimed at collecting, analysing and forecasting air quality data in Uganda, Kampala's air quality index, data from their air monitoring systems shows that in the last seven months, pollution increased to its peak in January 2022 across the country.

"Daily air quality levels were largely within the moderate and unhealthy zones, with Kampala metropolitan registering higher pollution levels compared to Jinja and Fort Portal Cities where AirQo has monitoring systems. Pollution hotspots in Kampala metropolitan include Busega in Lubaga Division, Kireka in Kira Municipality and the city center,"Prof.Bainomugisha said.

Data shows that air pollution levels are at the highest, especially in Kampala during the peak hours of the morning and evening when traffic is too much on the road.

"Unpaved roads, domestic solid biomass energy uses, exhaust and non-exhaust emissions from vehicles, industrial emissions and open burning of solid waste are the main sources of air pollution in Kampala. With the ever-increasing urban population, air pollution in Kampala City is projected to worsen if no deliberate interventions are implemented," the KCCA director for public health and environment said.

He noted that air pollution is one of the leading risk factors for morbidity and mortality contributing to over seven million annual premature deaths globally, the majority from urban environments. "Particularly, populations in fast-growing urban centres in developing countries continuously face higher risks of air pollution-related health threats. Unfortunately for Kampala, all the residents (100%) are exposed to hazardous air pollution. This means the 5,000,000 people that spend day time in Kampala are exposed to unsafe air pollution levels daily,"Dr.Okello said.

He noted that in Sub-Saharan Africa Uganda inclusive, air pollution is known to be more deadly and costlier than malnutrition and unsafe water and recently HIV/AIDs, and yet systems and deliberate policies to manage air quality are not fully established.

Health challenges

The KCCA director for public health and environment said health conditions whose risk can be increased by air pollution include cardiovascular diseases, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung cancer and respiratory infections, especially among children.

"Researchers have also recently reported that there is a linkage between air pollution and the risk of developing diabetes mellitus, delivery of premature births and low birth weight babies."

Interventions

He however noted that KCCA has put in place several interventions as part of the Kampala Capital City clean air action plan, which is currently used as the guiding document to all air pollution control efforts.

Dr. Okello said KCCA will implement strategies for reducing sectoral contributions to annual ambient pollution concentrations by 10% by 2025 by tarmacking more city roads, increasing the number of signaled junctions and traffic management innovations to streamline city traffic control as well as promoting and implementing green mobility alternatives including electric mobility, non-motorised transportation and mass-transit alternatives.

"KCCA champions SMART city agenda and in line with our agenda to make the city attractive and sustainable, tackling air pollution is at the center."

The National Environment Management Authority(NEMA) Executive Director, Dr.Akankwasa Barirega said they have developed air quality regulations and standards for Uganda that ought to be followed. "These standards will regulate emissions generated from vehicles, workplaces, industries, fugitive emissions, indoor air quality and the general ambient air quality," Dr. Akankwasa noted.

He revealed that this also form a basis for enforcement if one violates the set cut-offs.

Professor Bainomugisha noted that there is a need to facilitate evidence and access to air quality data in order to take action against air pollution and better manage urban spaces.

"As AirQo, we have not only been able to expand our air quality monitoring network across the country but also trained decision-makers on how to analyse, interpret and understand air quality data thereby improving access and facilitating evidence that authorities can use to take mitigation measures," he said.

Personal tips

Service your car/ Bodaboda regularly; Keep the tyres on your car or bodaboda properly inflated and get regular checkups. Save fuel and reduce air pollution.

Avoid idling; Turn off your ignition if you're stuck in traffic. Save fuel and reduce air pollution

Walk or cycle; Walking or cycling is a good way to clock in some exercise in a simple and cost-effective way while also reducing your carbon footprint. Save fuel and reduce air pollution.

Use alternative transportation (bus or carpool) to get to work one day per week; This will not only save you money but it will also save the environment.

Reduce and reuse: Cut down on single-use plastic products: Single-use plastics pollute the environment and fuel air pollution. Carry reusable shopping bags which will reduce your plastic usage.

Dispose of your garbage properly; Avoid burning your garbage and instead sort it for disposal.

If using a charcoal stove to cook; Make sure your house is well ventilated or cook in an open space. Reduce your exposure to indoor air pollution.

Plant a tree: Trees improve the air quality around you