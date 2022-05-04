Nigeria: 40 Secondary Schools Set for Maiden America Football League in Lagos

America Football comes to Nigeria with 20 male and female teams set to contest the maiden league tournament in Lagos

President, Nigerian America Football Association (NAFA), Babajide Akeredolu, on Tuesday said that 40 secondary schools would compete in the maiden edition of the 2022 League.

He said this while addressing a news conference in Lagos to herald the league, set to begin on May 5 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

He said that the league would run for two months.

Mr Akeredolu also said the event would have 20 female and 20 male teams drawn from secondary schools across Lagos.

"We are making history together today and I am extremely delighted about where we are today as an association.

"I want to take time to assure fans of American Football in Nigeria that we are on track to build a critical mass locally to propel the sport in Nigeria," Mr Akeredolu said.

He added that NAFA was founded in 2019 with the aim of growing and creating opportunities through the sport in Nigeria.

"We have done a lot of grassroots development projects by creating the awareness countrywide and planting the sport in regions that are receptive to our message.

"We started by doing capacity building where we trained and certified coaches and referees through our foreign partners.

"On a yearly basis we have toured this part and are confident that our strategic plan is to ensure the sustainable growth of the country," Mr Akeredolu said.

