Nigeria: Residents Lament As Flood Hits Abuja Community Again

4 May 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Samson Adenekan

The recurring floods in the Lokogoma community have been blamed on poor channelisation of water ways.

The Lokogoma Community in Abuja has been hit by floods, again, following a downpour on Wednesday in the nation's capital.

Some residents of Efab Estate, one of the estates in the community, woke up to see their homes and some roads ravaged by the floods.

The rain, accompanied by heavy wind, it was learnt, started before 6 a.m.

A resident of the estate, Inya Ode, in a Facebook post shared on Wednesday, raised the alarm as she lamented the recurring flood incidents in the area.

She called on residents who may be leaving for their respective places of work to hold on for the water level to subside.

Ms Ode's post was accompanied by several pictures of the flooded area and a video of a saloon car stuck in the middle of it.

"Hmmmmmmmmmmmm! Every year, the same issue! All employers should just chill for Lokogoma people today biko... We go late small o!" the resident said in a post seen by this newspaper.

An executive member of the estate's landlord association, who identified himself as Alhaji Shettima, confirmed the unfortunate development to PREMIUM TIMES.

"It is in our estate, the same Efab Estate, Lokogoma. It is the same issue of poor channelisation of water ways. It is the same problem," he told this reporter on Wednesday.

PREMIUM TIMES in 2019 reported how residents of estates in Lokogoma suffered heavy losses from flooding.

The June 2019 flood rendered at least seven families homeless while several other properties were destroyed in Efab Estate alone, a development the Abuja authorities ascribed to the estate's developer.

Since then, the area has been exposed to lighter flood incidents with little or no action from the concerned authorities.

Mr Shettima, against the backdrop of the 2019 incident, told this newspaper Wednesday that the residents are still pleading with the government to help their situation.

"We have pleaded with the government and we are still pleading. These waterways cut across about six estates in Lokogoma. When this thing happened in 2019, you were there when we engaged Development Control. But you know how the government works, unless you know somebody from upstairs for them to do the needful," he said.

PREMIUM TIMES will provide updates of the flooding in subsequent reports.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X