Nigeria: Rohr Confirms Talks With Mali Over Vacant Nat'l Team Job

Former Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr, has confirmed that he has held talks with the Mali Football Federation (FEMAFOOT) over the vacant national team job.

FEMAFOOT sacked erstwhile Eagles head coach Mohamed Magassouba in March following the team's failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Former Cameroon head coach Winifred Schafer and Mali international Eric Chelle are the two other coaches shortlisted for the post.

"The conversation with Mali has been very professional and respectful," Rohr told BBC Sport Africa.

"It takes some days but nothing has been finalised. Mali has a young team with potential so it is very interesting."

Rohr is the overwhelming favourite for the job following his impressive track record in Africa.

Rohr led the Super Eagles to a third place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The German-born tactician also guided the West Africans to the 2018 FiFA World Cup in Russia.

Rohr has previously managed Niger Republic Gabon and Burkina Faso national teams.

Mali are determined to finalise discussions and announce their new coach as soon as possible, with qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations due to start in the international window from 30 May.