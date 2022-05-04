Nigeria: Rohr Confirms Talks With Mali Over Vacant Nat'l Team Job

4 May 2022
Leadership (Abuja)

Former Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr, has confirmed that he has held talks with the Mali Football Federation (FEMAFOOT) over the vacant national team job.

FEMAFOOT sacked erstwhile Eagles head coach Mohamed Magassouba in March following the team's failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Former Cameroon head coach Winifred Schafer and Mali international Eric Chelle are the two other coaches shortlisted for the post.

"The conversation with Mali has been very professional and respectful," Rohr told BBC Sport Africa.

"It takes some days but nothing has been finalised. Mali has a young team with potential so it is very interesting."

Rohr is the overwhelming favourite for the job following his impressive track record in Africa.

Rohr led the Super Eagles to a third place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The German-born tactician also guided the West Africans to the 2018 FiFA World Cup in Russia.

Rohr has previously managed Niger Republic Gabon and Burkina Faso national teams.

Mali are determined to finalise discussions and announce their new coach as soon as possible, with qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations due to start in the international window from 30 May.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X