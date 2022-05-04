Somalia: IGAD Executive Secretary Condemns Al-Shabaab Attack

4 May 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

DJIBOUTI [SMN] - The Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Dr Workneh Gebeyehu, strongly condemns yesterday's terrorist attack on the base of the Burundian forces of the African Union peacekeepers in Somalia.

The Executive Secretary expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the peacekeepers, the Governments, and the peoples of Burundi and Somalia. He wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Dr Workneh says IGAD is confident that these attacks will neither deter nor alter the determination of IGAD and international partners to support the people of Somalia in their search for lasting peace and stability.

