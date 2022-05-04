Nigeria: 2023 - If You Desire Political Position, Resign Within 24 HRs - Ayade to Appointees

Cross River state governor, Prof Ben Ayade has issued a 24 hours ultimatum to all political appointees who are interested in vying for political offices to resign between now and 12 noon on Thursday.

Ayade who gave the directives through a release signed by his Special Adviser, Media & Publicity, Mr Christian Ita stated that any political appointee serving in his government but desires to seek an elective position was at liberty to do so but must turn in their resignation on or before 12 noon of 5th May 2022.

"Governor Ben Ayade has directed that any political appointee presently serving in his government but desires to seek elective position in the forthcoming 2023 elections is at liberty to do so.

"He, however, added that such appointees should turn in their resignation on or before 12noon of 5th May 2022; and such letters should be submitted to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

Also, Gov Ben Ayade is set to carry out a major cabinet reshuffle in a bid to ensure that the administration indeed finishes strong as it enters the last lap of its lifespan.

"Toward this end, Permanent Secretaries of all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies are hereby directed to prepare to render, an assessment of the various political appointees in the MDAs.The assessments will be on attendance and the commitment of the appointees to work.

"The Governor wishes to thank these political appointees for their invaluable service to the State and prays God to bless their future endeavours," Ita stated.

Recall that the All Progressives Congress APC, primaries will commence on May 17, 2022 with the State House of Assembly, which is exactly 13 days from now.

