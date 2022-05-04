South Africa: Kevin Anderson Came Close to the Summit of Tennis in a Golden Era

Veteran South African tennis player Kevin Anderson has played his final shot as a professional and can look back with satisfaction at an impressive career.

There is no telling how good Kevin Anderson's record could have been had his career not been regularly interrupted by injury, or more crucially, had it not overlapped with the three greatest men's players of all time.

Winning tournaments and going deep in Grand Slams in a sport played by millions socially and thousands professionally, is hard. Doing it during the time of the peak of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic as well as Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka, Juan Martin Del Potro and relative newcomers such as Stefanos Tsitsipas and Dominic Thiem, is harder still.

On Tuesday, the 35-year-old South African Anderson called time on a 15-year professional career that hit some high peaks and also endured several deep lows.

Seven career titles, two Grand Slam singles final appearances, $17.73-million in prize money and a career-high world ranking of No 5 are impressive numbers by any measurement. In all, he played 606 professional matches winning 354 for a 58% winning ratio.

Could he have achieved more with better luck? Certainly. Could he have done...