South Africa: Kevin Anderson Came Close to the Summit of Tennis in a Golden Era

3 May 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Craig Ray

Veteran South African tennis player Kevin Anderson has played his final shot as a professional and can look back with satisfaction at an impressive career.

There is no telling how good Kevin Anderson's record could have been had his career not been regularly interrupted by injury, or more crucially, had it not overlapped with the three greatest men's players of all time.

Winning tournaments and going deep in Grand Slams in a sport played by millions socially and thousands professionally, is hard. Doing it during the time of the peak of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic as well as Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka, Juan Martin Del Potro and relative newcomers such as Stefanos Tsitsipas and Dominic Thiem, is harder still.

On Tuesday, the 35-year-old South African Anderson called time on a 15-year professional career that hit some high peaks and also endured several deep lows.

Seven career titles, two Grand Slam singles final appearances, $17.73-million in prize money and a career-high world ranking of No 5 are impressive numbers by any measurement. In all, he played 606 professional matches winning 354 for a 58% winning ratio.

Could he have achieved more with better luck? Certainly. Could he have done...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X