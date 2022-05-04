Gambia: Banjul Muslim Elders Extol Barrow's Leadership

As part of their tradition to visit the president in every Eidul-fitr fest (Koriteh) since the first republic, on Monday, Banjul Muslim Elders met President Adama Barrow at State House in Banjul while praising and thanking him for his leadership qualities.

President Adama Barrow in turn thanked the Imams for their prayers. He was quick to response to the elders' needs, saying the Banjul project is progressing. He said he was thinking about another project to implement in Banjul.

"Gambians have confidence in re-electing me as their president because of the reflections of my work. The Gambia has enough capacity for electricity and we now turn off some of our generators. The problem we have is the synchronisation of those generators and the OMVG."

In another developmental plan, the president revealed that his government has signed a contract with another private dealer to operate ferries in the country. Barrow said $24 million will be invested and Gambians will be employed to work, adding his intention is to bridge the Banjul-Barra crossing point.

Alhagie Dodou Taal, the chairman of Banjul Muslim Elders, said the reason for the visit was to consolidate what their elders have been doing in the past. On behalf of the committee, he thanked President Barrow for the support he rendered to them during their last meeting.

He revealed that President Barrow has supported Muslim High School and also donated a brand new vehicle to the Bilal of Banjul.

"We have seen the level of commitment by the Barrow government towards Banjul Muslim Elders. The minister of Lands wants to bring a project that will benefit and create employment for Banjulians. We welcome that and any other developmental project but for any process, I urge the ministry to consult Banjul City Council.

He called on the area councils to cooperate with the Ministry of Local Governments and Lands and also empower the government to continue their work. He urged the minister to help them and settle the issue of stores and warehouses built in the city.

Alhagie Essa Darboe, President of Supreme Islamic Council (SIC), explained that the month of Ramadan is a month for forgiveness and sympathy, adding that he has seen young Gambians helping a lot of needy families during the Ramadan.

"I take the opportunity to thank them and pray they continue to render the great gesture. I thank the Imams because they have made this country a religious country and that's welcomed."

He congratulated President Barrow and prayed that the confidence the people have in re-electing him as president is fulfilled. Imam Darboe thanked Minister Musa Drammeh for the support he rendered to SIC for national reconciliation.

"The Imams and scholars are also security agents in this country and we have heard the great preaching they have been doing, especially during and after the last presidential election."

Imam Serif Savage, the Imam of the Aku Community in the country, thanked the president and revealed that they were pleased with what they have seen in the country.

"We appreciate the developmental initiative. Both Christians and Muslims Akus around the world send appreciation messages to the president for the support he rendered to us. We are one of the early settlers and stayed here for almost 150 years plus in Banjul."

Bai Sainey Secka, Bilal of Banjul, also thanked Barrow for the continuation of the traditional event. He said donors and sponsors have been coming to the country because of Barrow's kindness and effort to promote peace and democracy in the country.

"We are behind you and we will continue to stand by your side and support you."

Momadou Senghore, vice chairman of Banjul Muslim Elders and chairman of the occasion, talked about burning issues, cost of living, erratic power supply and for discipline and professionalism in the civil service. He also urged the government to minimise buying luxurious cars and fight crimes.

Among other speakers were the Minister of Religious Affairs, Lands and Local Government Musa Drammeh, the Lebanese Imam in the Gambia and the representative of Sheriffs in the country.