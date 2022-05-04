Gambia: Barrow Attacks Madi Jorbateh, Says He Wants to Set Country On Fire

President Adama Barrow has strongly warned human rights activist, Madi Jorbateh, saying he (Jorbateh wants the country on fire.

"Madi Jorbateh wants to bring problems to this country. I never want to talk about him before but I will say it here. He wants to set the country on fire. All journalists are now giving him a platform and anybody helping him is not helping the country. My government should look into that because we cannot tolerate that," Mr. Barrow said in his meeting with Banjul Muslim Elders, an annual event that is hosted by an incumbent president.

Speaking at the State House as part of activities marking Eid Al-Fitr, the President promised to now "rule the country like a president who is in his last term" and will be in no "sentimental dialogue with anybody" ('masla').

He indicated that anybody who is not ready to work will be wiped out from his government.

"Barrow told Banjul Muslim elders that he wants to leave a legacy in this country and will boldly implement all difficult decisions.

"This time around in my Cabinet, I will have a minister responsible for Civil Service and we will have inspectors to visit all offices. Office files normally have one week in my office and why should it take months for others to act on a file in their respective offices? Why should people sit in their houses till 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. before they report to the office? They are the people who also complain about the government while they are not functioning."

President Barrow continued that the Covid-19 brought so many obstacles but to end that, he said, every Gambian should endeavour to work in "our rice fields and ask what we have done for the country?"

The hike in prices is everywhere around the world, he said, while stating that they are working with partners to make it easy.

"We have removed the tax on rice. It's now zero dalasi and I can assure Gambians that prices are cheaper in the country than any other country."