South Africa: Confronting Xenophobic Populism - - 'Think Carefully, Write Clearly, Repeat'

3 May 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Judith February

Judith February is the executive officer of Freedom Under Law and editor of Judith's Prudence, the Daily Maverick legal newsletter.

South Africa is straining at the seams as the repercussions of deep inequalities, our inability to bring about structural economic transformation since 1994 and the old baggage of the apartheid years come to haunt us, making the environment ripe for blaming 'the other'.

Recently, Stats SA released the latest unemployment statistics. They make for sobering reading and represent crisis and tragedy.

But in a country with so many serious matters competing for our attention, we blinked and moved on to the next issue.

We cannot afford to do so, however.

South Africa's unemployment rate is now 35.3%, while youth unemployment is a staggering 65.5%.

In this context, it is therefore entirely predictable that xenophobia would be fomented in our inner cities, towns and workplaces.

These past weeks we have seen Operation Dudula gaining further prominence on the streets, especially after its leader, Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini, (Lux, meaning "light". Is his task to bring people towards the light or into inevitable darkness?) was arrested.

Operation Dudula has brought with it violent language and has enticed those at the margins of our...

