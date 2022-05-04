Angolans Experience Worsening Poverty, Afrobarometer Survey Shows

3 May 2022
Afrobarometer (Accra)
press release

Most Angolans suffered shortages of basic life necessities last year as lived poverty in the country worsened compared to 2019, a new Afrobarometer survey shows.

Almost half of citizens experienced high lived poverty, frequently going without enough food, clean water, medical care, cooking fuel, and a cash income.

With less than four months to go in President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço's first term in office, these survey findings do little to counter claims that Angola is facing one of its worst social and economic crises of the post-war period.

Read the original article on Afrobarometer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Afrobarometer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X