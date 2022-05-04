Angolans Experience Worsening Poverty, Afrobarometer Survey Shows

press release

Most Angolans suffered shortages of basic life necessities last year as lived poverty in the country worsened compared to 2019, a new Afrobarometer survey shows.

Almost half of citizens experienced high lived poverty, frequently going without enough food, clean water, medical care, cooking fuel, and a cash income.

With less than four months to go in President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço's first term in office, these survey findings do little to counter claims that Angola is facing one of its worst social and economic crises of the post-war period.