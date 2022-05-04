South Africa: The People and Businesses the State Capture Commission Recommends for Prosecution

3 May 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

The fourth instalment of Judge Raymond Zondo's report on State Capture adds the names of about 30 individuals to the list of people that the Zondo Commission recommends for potential prosecution by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). This brings the total number from the reports so far to just over 130.

Part Four of the State Capture report dealt with corruption related to the National Treasury, EOH Holdings and the City of Johannesburg, Alexkor, Eskom, and the Free State housing and asbestos audit scandals.

Although this instalment delivered the most scathing criticism to date levelled against former president Jacob Zuma, the most high-profile politician named for potential NPA charges within it was former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane.

For former Eskom executives Anoj Singh and Brian Molefe, it was their second appearance on the list -- having first been fingered for wrongdoing related to Transnet.

This is also the second occasion on which Rajesh "Tony" Gupta has been recommended for potential prosecution. He remains the only Gupta family member named in this manner to date.

TREASURY:

People the NPA should consider prosecuting for 'bribery/corruption':

Rajesh "Tony" Gupta, for allegedly offering Mcebisi Jonas a bribe.

EOH HOLDINGS AND THE CITY OF...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

