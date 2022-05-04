Liberia: Cllr. Tiawan Gongloe Says Re-Electing Pres. Weah Would Be Suicidal for Liberians

Monrovia — Presidential hopeful Cllr. Tiawan S. Gongloe has disclosed that Liberians voting the Coalition for Democratic Congress Leader and President of Liberia George Weah back to power in the coming 2023 Presidential elections is like one committing suicide and told Liberians not to vote him into power in other for them to end their suffering once and for all.

He said former football star George Weah won Liberia's presidential election in 2017, he promised to "transforming the lives of all Liberians" the "singular mission" of his presidency and blamed President Weah for the "massive corruption" under his administration.

Speaking in an interview with a team of Reporters at his Office on Monday May 2, 2022 , Cllr. Gongloe noted that President Weah, as president, is not leading by example owing to the questionable wealth he is amassing since he became President.

He said the people of Liberia like the rest of the country were facing hardship because the government, under President Weah, has deserted them adding that, the government has prioritized enriching its officials, while the citizens languished in abject poverty.

He said that the national football team the Lone Star will not playing on its own soil due to Sanction of it main playing pitch "Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports complex" under President Weah because it is banned by Confederation of African Football (CAF)

According to him, for decades the 36,000 seated Capacity Stadium in Paynesville outside the Nation Capital Monrovia has been home ground for the Red, White and Blue outfit, the place they knock boots with opposite team in an International matches.

But, the Liberian Human Right Layer indicated that, in almost five years in office of PRESIDENT Weah leadership , some of the poor and young voters who assured Weah's landslide victory have saying their economic woes have worsened under his leadership, with critics laying blame on government incompetence and failure to tackle corruption.

He blamed President George Weah for the "massive corruption" under his administration.

Cllr. Gongloe said, Weah, as president, is not leading by example owing to the questionable wealth he is amassing since he became President.

"Government is a dignified place for service, not for stealing and not for getting opportunity for you. That's why we are going to bring to state power," he said.

"President Weah and his government has turned the country's economy into a fishing net and Now, only government officials are rich people and the citizens keep getting poorer," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In recent days, Cllr. Gongloe has been seen carrying a homemade broom with him at public gatherings something has said on many occasions that the broom is a symbol of his intentions to sweep away corruption if he is elected as president.

According to him, the only way out this is to make President WEAH A ONE TERM PRESIDENT and vowed to make President Weah a One-term President "In 2023, with the objective to defeat President Weah in the first round of balloting and make President Weah a One-term President," Cummings confidently said.

He stressed the need for Liberians to unite and work together to change Liberia as Liberia needs all Liberians, noting, "Poverty and hardship are respecters of no man. It doesn't matter what your age is, your tribe, your gender, your region, or your religion."

He then used the occasion to advise his many supporters to be message disciplined and to shift their focus to the failures of President Weah and his incomplete administration, while prioritizing the message of Real Change for Liberia and in the lives of suffering Liberians because, according to him, "Liberia and Liberians are ready for change."