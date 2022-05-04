South Africa: Electric Cars Will Remain a Dirty Word in South Africa Without Electricity Generation Reform

analysis

Calculating and evaluating the environmental footprint of electric vehicles on our country's roads.

Should South Africans switch to electric cars to reduce their environmental footprint? The answer is no.

In the South African context, electric cars are currently the dirtiest means of personal transport available, and will remain so until we have fixed our electricity generation.

Autotrader's annual industry report in 2021 included a section for electric vehicles (EVs) for the first time, revealing that interest in these vehicles has surged.

The Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies (Tips) group has called for government grants to encourage the purchase of EVs to reduce the environmental footprint of the automotive sector. In isolation, this makes no sense, because of the enormous environmental footprint associated with the manufacture of new vehicles, regardless of type.

But might the long-term benefits of EVs outweigh the short-term environmental impacts of their manufacture? This is a particularly piercing question, since EVs, due to the rare earth metals of their batteries and their greater average weight, have a larger manufacturing footprint than equivalent internal combustion engine vehicles.

In order to get a sense of when, or if, an EV will break even on its carbon emissions compared to...