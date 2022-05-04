Ghana: Openlabs Ghana Holds Seminar On Cyber Security

OpenLabs Ghana, Accra has held a seminar to manage issues relating to cyber security at the Bluecrest College Auditorium in Accra last week.

Dubbed "Stepping into the field of cyber security", the seminar educated students of OpenLabs on how to be safeguarded while using the internet in the day-to-day life encounters.

Attended by both students of OpenLabs Ghana and Bluecrest College, the students acquired advanced knowledge in the area of cyber security.

Madam FaizaSeidu-Adam, an Information Security and Privacy Officer who gave an insight at the seminar mentioned that, internet has become one of the most popular tools used to commit fraud and criminals are becoming more and more sophisticated with their hacking techniques.

She advised that it was important for individuals and organisations to use only trusted secured wireless networks when completing their financial transactions and understand that, all personal information shared online can be used by fraudsters to commit online fraud.

The Information and Privacy Officer admonished the participants and the public to keep their computers and mobile devices updated and also have the latest security software, web browser, and operating system are the best defenses against viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Adding that, one must turn on automatic updates so you receive the newest fixes as they become available.

She stressed that, individuals must set strong passwords on their devices, indicating that a strong password is at least eight characters in length and includes a mix of upper and lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Privacy Officer told the participants not to click on links or open any attachments or pop-up screens from sources they were not familiar with.

"Keep personal information personal because hackers can use social media profiles to figure out your passwords and answer those security questions in the password reset tools also lock down your privacy settings and avoid posting things like birthdays, addresses, mother's maiden name, among others", she cautioned.

Madam Faiza also told the participants to be wary of requests to connect from people they do not know.

Highlighting on online shopping and its safety, she said before shopping online, make sure the website uses secure technology, and when you are at the checkout screen, verify that the web address begins with https.

Mr. Asadullah, Head of Regional Sales at OpenLabsGhana said it was important for students to be cautious on how they operate online and also use social media wisely to prevent them from being hacked.

He also admonished students to be study hard in order to meet their academic prospects and also use their practical knowledge acquired at OpenLabs Ghana to create something meaningful for themselves.

The Head of Regional Sales reiterated that OpenLabs Ghana is an IT institution that provides opportunities to students to have access to quality IT education and also work at prestigious firms.

"OpenLabs opens opportunities to students to be abreast with current IT skills that is required at various organisations, so OpenLabs students stands a chance to be chosen over any other student at a job interview", he assured.