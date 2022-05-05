Rwanda: Motorists Urged to Familiarise With Side-Road Usage Ahead of ChOGM

Alain Mukurarinda, Deputy Government Spokesperson, alerted people to familiarise themselves with using side roads as a way of deviating from traffic during the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

He was speaking on a local radio station, where he was discussing the benefits Rwanda will get from hosting CHOGM, along with Nelly Mukazayire, Chief Executive of Rwanda Convention Bureau (RCB), on May 4.

Some roundabouts have been expanded. This came after people claimed that their narrowness caused traffic jams. Mukurarinda said that there are also some well-structured roads in neighbourhoods that can be used as well.

"People tend to go for the main road where much time is wasted in congestion, while there are different side roads that can be used... they should start using them now because during CHOGM, these main roads will be blocked," he said.

A traffic police officer guides motorists on a road in Nyarutarama in Kigali. Photo: Dan Nsengiyumva.

You can't have that number of presidents in the country and not block some of the main roads, he explained.

Different infrastructure works continue (including the Kicukiro flyover road and other hospitality facilities) as the country prepares for the high-level meeting that will bring together more than 5000 guests from June 20 to 25.

Different programmes will be held under four forums, namely; Commonwealth business forum, Commonwealth youth forum, Commonwealth women's forum, Commonwealth people's forum, and other side events.

The event presents numerous opportunities for Rwandans in terms of business partnerships, knowledge sharing, and exposure.

Mukazayire said that all Rwandans across various sectors have a role to play in the success of this event that will bring the country to the spotlight, meaning that it's who the people are and what they do that gains exposure.

She added that monetary gain will not only be for city dwellers, but also for upcountry dwellers whose agricultural produce will be heavily consumed during the event.

"Some of the guests might as well decide to stay longer and engage in touristic activities across different parts of the country," she noted.

However, Mukurarinda said that the experience that people will gain from hosting this event, just like others in the past, should set the bar high for their competitiveness, especially in service delivery.

Rwanda will assume the role of Chair-in-Office of the Commonwealth for the next two years. This means that during that time, Rwanda will be at the forefront of benefiting from different opportunities presented in the Commonwealth.