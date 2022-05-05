Rwanda: RIB Says Prince Kid Committed Rape

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has accused Dieudonné Ishimwe, the incarcerated chief executive of Rwanda Inspiration Back-Up - the firm that organises Miss Rwanda - of rape, among other offences.

Ishimwe, a former artiste best known as Prince Kid, was arrested last week, with RIB handing over his case file to the National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA) on Wednesday, May 4.

According to Thierry Murangira, RIB spokesperson, Ishimwe faces three charges, namely; rape, soliciting or offering sexual favours, and sexual harassment.

He's accused of committing the offences against former Miss Rwanda contestants in a period spanning several years.

Rape, the most serious offence of the three, attracts a penalty of 10-15 years in prison, sexual harassment six months to one year in prison, and soliciting or offering sexual favours a maximum of seven years in jail.

The charges also attract millions in damages.

Prosecution is expected to examine the case before deciding to produce the suspect before court in the coming days.

Prince Kid started organising Miss Rwanda, one of the most popular annual events in the country, back in 2014.