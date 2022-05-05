Malawi: Old Mutual Malawi Takes Financial Education to Bridal Showers

Old Mutual Malawi's Financial Education expert Benard Chiluzi over the weekend went flat out to offer personal financial management skills at a bridal shower in the company's quest to reach everyone with the services.

Chiluzi delivered the message at the bridal shower of Faith Kwalimba who is yet to get married to Allan Chauluka.

Apart from sharing money management insights that would benefit the yet-to-be married couple, he also proclaimed his financial education gospel to the over 60 people that patronised the event at St Mathews Anglican Church Hall in Blantyre.

According to Chiluzi, it is the desire of Old Mutual Malawi to see people making sound financial decisions that would propel success starting from their families.

"Family is the foundation of societies and communities, if couples priorities are not aligned at household level, the likelihood of having chaotic families is high. Therefore, we need to start addressing these financial problems from the base," he said.

At the ceremony, Chiluzi advised the couple and the gathering to be strategic like Lake Malawi which has multiple water inlets but with only one outlet referring to the need for people to strive in having multiple sources of income with minimal expenses.

"People need to know how to take care of money and be taught how to save it. At Old Mutual we have multiple services that would help one save money and plan well for the future. For example, we have Tsogolo Savings plan, Fesa, Unit trust and you can also plan ahead to avoid headaches that normally come during unforeseen circumstances like funerals through Mthuzi Funeral Services," he said.

Since 2012, Old Mutual pioneered providing Financial Education in bridal showers and multiple couples have benefitted from the initiative.

Before proceeding to the bridal shower of Faith Kwalimba, Chiluzi had a busy morning where he stopped at Limbe Police Training school arming over 1300 recruits undergoing Police training with financial management knowledge.

"It is of paramount importance to train the yet to be officers with financial management skills. As they go pursuing their careers as Police officers, at an early stage of their career. This knowledge will help them to have plan finances for themselves through savings and investments, we believe that way, we will take away appetite for corruption," he said.

Speaking later, Training Officer of Limbe Police training school, Assistant superintendent Melvin Kandiero thanked Old Mutual Malawi for the gesture saying it will go a long way in helping the officers under training to achieve financial stability.

In fulling its obligation as a responsible business, Old Mutual Malawi, which is a savings, Insurance, pension, and investment company, offers free financial education to its stakeholders including customers and prospective customers.

Plans are currently underway to officially launch the initiative in August 2022 as the wedding season is beginning.