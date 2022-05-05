Malawi: State House Says No Money Given to Journos on World Press Freedom Day

5 May 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

State House says it did not give out money to journalists on Tuesday who attended the breakfast hosted by President Dr Lazarus Chakwera at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe during the World Press Freedom Day.

This follows social media reports that State House had given out K100,000 to each of the journalists who attended the breakfast.

But State House press officer, Anthony Kasunda said in an interview a while ago that State House had not given out the money.

"This is not true. It is just propaganda by people who don't wish this country well," said Kasunda.

Horace Nyaka, one of the journalists who attended the breakfast said in a WhatsApp group that journalists did not get money during the event.

During the event, President Dr Chakwera assured journalists of freedom of expression in the country.

He said his administration was in the process of repealing some laws which were not compatible with press freedom.

Misa Malawi chapter chairperson Teresa Ndanga hailed President Dr Chakwera for the prevailing press freedom in the country.

This was the first time that a sitting Head of State invited journalists for World Press Freedom Day commemorations in the country.

